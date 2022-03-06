Keep the Dance Going 🖤

My kids love dance! But sadly we are struggling with tuition this year due to financial struggles (layoff/rehired, debits and unexpected emergencies).

My kids have danced for the last 3 years but this year I'm scared we will have to quit if we cannot get help.

My kids' tuition is $280 a month for both of their classes until June 2027. I have calculated what I need to pay the whole year at once. I understand this is a privilege not a need. I just hope others that understand their passion will consider helping.





Thank you for reading and sharing if you can. It means so much to me.