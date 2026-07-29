Keep Small Business Doors Open

If you’ve ever had a massage at 50-80 Massage, you already know—this isn’t just a business, it’s care you can feel. Serving the community since 2017, providing affordable, one-on-one therapeutic massage for people dealing with pain, stress, and everyday challenges.

Right now, rising costs are putting on real pressure to keep the doors open while still keeping services affordable for the people - community.

This fundraiser is about helping to continue doing what 50-80 Massage strives doing best and loves - helping others heal.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount helps more than you know. And if you can’t donate, sharing this can make a huge difference, or book an appointment online.

Let’s come together and help support this business through your faith and love.

www.5080massage.com



