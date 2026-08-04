Keep roof over head

My life was turned upside down by a car accident that changed everything.

Before that accident, I had a career, a home, and a sense of stability. I had a place I called home for 16 years. I worked, paid my bills, and did my best to build a normal life.

Then the accident happened, and I lost my ability to continue working the way I once did. Since 2018, I have been fighting for the disability benefits I desperately need. For years, I have gone through the paperwork, appointments, waiting, appeals, and uncertainty, trying to prove that I am unable to support myself the way I once could.

During this long fight, I lost my home of 16 years to foreclosure.

Losing that home was devastating. It wasn't just a house—it was 16 years of my life, memories, security, and everything I had worked for. I never imagined that I would find myself in a position where I could lose the roof over my head.

Thankfully, the City of Marion County helped me get into a one-bedroom apartment so that I would not become homeless. I am incredibly grateful for that help. But now, because I still have no steady income while I continue fighting for my disability benefits, I am facing the possibility of losing this apartment too.

I am asking for help with my rent because I am running out of options.

My disability case is now in what I understand to be its final stage of being approved, and I am desperately trying to hold on until I can finally receive the assistance I have been fighting for since 2018.

I don't want to lose this apartment. I don't want to become homeless after everything I have already endured.

I am not asking for someone to fix my entire life. I am asking for help getting through this final stretch. Any assistance toward my rent would mean giving me the chance to keep a roof over my head while I wait for the disability process that has taken years to reach this point.

I have worked. I have tried. I have fought for years to get back on my feet. I am still fighting.

Please, if you are able to help with my rent, I am asking from the bottom of my heart: please help me stay housed.

Even if you cannot provide the full amount, any assistance would make a difference and would be deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to hear my story, for understanding what I am going through, and for considering helping me through one of the most difficult periods of my life.

I just need a little help getting across the finish line. 🙏🏻