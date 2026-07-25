Our family is currently seeking urgent help with our rent as our car broke down last month and left us stranded not able to continue working. We were able to finally get a rental car last week but the expenses are leaving us struggling to come up with our past due rent and upcoming rent in time which needs to be paid by the 3rd of July 4pm. I’ve called every organization and church that has been given to me but no one has been able to help in our zip code for different reasons it’s been very difficult for me at this point I don’t have no other way of receiving any help and I have 3 children they are 4, 11, and 13 years old. Anything helps to get to our goal so that we can keep our home and not become homeless thank you soooo much in advance God Bless you.