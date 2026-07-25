Keep our Home

Hello this is not something I am proud of doing but I will do what I must for my son. Back in June I lost my job due to a medical emergency and have been trying to make ends meet but I am unable to. I am currently waiting for unemployment benefits and looking for work but I need help with rent this month... all I need is the posted goal but I appreciate any help that can be provided. We finally had a place to call ours and I don't want to lose it... anything is a blessing.