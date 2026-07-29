Keep Our Family Together

We have had a very nature-filled home. It started with a family of raccoons living in our walls, they've since moved on. Then, a giant possum crashed through the bedroom roof. We guided him out. The cats are the heros of this story. Bubby and Baby have captured 3 snakes, hundreds of spiders, all winged creatures. Without them, we would be lost. We are behind on rent due to car repairs and medical issues we face. We pray daily for the guidance we seek. Any help would be greatly appreciated!