Keep our family home

My husband got seriously injured by falling off our roof. He shattered both his heals. And because of how he did it, they are saying it will be amazing if he walks again. He is the only one who works, because I am on disability for my epilepsy. I get next to nothing. We have tried to apply for it, for him but we are getting the run around. Rite now I'm relying on donations of food to make sure my girls are fed. I have missed a mortgage payment and they are threatening to take the home back. We have worked so hard to give our children a permanent home. Something we never had. Please help us keep our home.