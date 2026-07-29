Keep our children safe

Due to current circumstances our children have had to temporarily relocate. This has caused a substantial financial burden & emotional distress. If anyone is able to contribute so we can protect our innocent children it would be very much appreciated.

Your contribution will go towards six months rent, food and safety expenses. Every bit counts in helping us feel secure again. Thank you and God bless you!

Every single donation makes an impact—whether you can give $5 or $100, every dollar brings us closer to the light at the end of this dark tunnel we find ourselves in right now. To those who read this and feel compelled to act: THANK YOU! We couldn't do it without your kindness. Let's make a difference for these little ones who need our support now more than ever before!

🌟❤️ #FamilyInNeed