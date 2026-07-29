Keep On Truckin’

Hello, my name is Joshua Kuper. I’m a husband and a father. I’ve always worked hard to take care of my family. 26 years experience and 4 million safe miles, driving truck. Recently having the opportunity to be my own boss, buying a truck with job attached. It’s been a great path forward to better reach our goals of the American dream. However I’ve lost the motor. Need help to replace the engine in my truck so I can get back to work before I’m completely upside down. Thank you.