Keep Old Two Room Schools from Disappearing

The Emblem School was built in 1913 at a cost of $22,000, the majority of the sandstone building is in good condition but the roof has seen better days.The school is located in the small community of Emblem with a population of 10, located 90 miles from Yellowstone National Park. The two room schoolhouse was in operation for 76 years and closed January 1979. The community club kept the property for a number of years but as with many small communities the club evaporated. Many schools from those times have disappeared and there is still hope to preserve this one and maintain that connection to the past. This is is just the beginning of the restoration journey.