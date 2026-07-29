Keep my songs for life alive

Hi.

I'm a creative living in Finland. Some years ago I wrote a song both in english and in Finnish. The English title is "Carried Within a Womb" and the lyrics are as follows:





Verse 1:

One regular evening a messinger brings

tides to young maiden of wondrous things.

The God from the God has come,

the Child brighter than the sun,

God giving Himself to save us from sin.





Corus:

Carried within a womb

to carry away the Doom.

Guarded on mother’s care

to guard us from Devil’s snare.

Little one, maker of all that’s been made,

including this humble young maid.





Verse 2:

T’is midnight, whence warrior angel of Lord

reveals the secret to this day unheard.

The day of the labour came.

Name above all the names

was born of a virgin to fulfil the Word.





Corus 2:

Carried within a womb

to carry away the Doom.

Guarded on mother’s care

to guard us from Devil’s snare.

This boy is the Shepherd of shepherds and kings

shining above all things.





I have a video of me playing and singing it over here: https://lassipeltomaa.com/fi/videot/Christmas-card.mp4





However the project is currently frozen. To make it happen, I need to first get my feet back on the ground, start to believe in the project myself, and get my good old trust in God back.





Hence this is my pledge:

For your donations, I can use my time to advance this project. Finland is an expensive country, but the sum I've listed would easily be better than what I've used to earn, and it would make it easy to focus on songs for life.

The first donation will help me to enlist myself for Teosto, which makes it possible to protect my rights to the music I make. This would help me to make my work create some profit.

As I consider streaming services unethical, I'm going to be looking ways to actually sell copies of any of my published songs and not stream them through services like Spotify. This of course can only happen if I'm able to record my songs, but if that'll happen, all donors get my first three recorded pro life songs as a music file as a thank you. If I get to create my Teosto account (Teosto artist account costs 125 euros for life), I'll send you music sheet for Carried Within a Womb both in English and in Finnish.

More donations means more perks, so I'll be making more songs in english and also more original graphics. I still know little on what's possible, but if this pays of for me, it's not just a monetary support. It's proof that I'm not creating in vain. As I can't express my gratitude strongly enough, the perks will mature with the project, and my gratitude for the donors will show.





Yes. I'm writing songs, not just advancing a song. Otherwise it would be silly to ask you for monthly donation anyways. I'm passionate for the defence of every human beings right to life and for protecting children from harm, and I know there's thousands of stories to tell, so I'll not be able to dry the well out of water during my earthly life.





If I do get any amount of donations, I know, that some people want my music to live. In that case, I'll do everything in my power to make it keep living. The donations are also a signal for me to do this as if I was employed by my supporters. That means faster and better results. That might also make it possible to pay some artists and get time in a studio with a professional so I'd be able to start recording.





If I'll get no donations, I'll still try to do these things, but I do not know if I'll get anything finished. If God is willing to help me through another route, He can, but this is your chance to tell me, that "Yes. You need to do this".





This is not just about resources. Right now I need some encouragement so as to know, my work is actually worth doing. It can be monetary, it can be prayer, it can be a word of comfort.





Will you support this work?





Be it yes or no

God bless you, and keep you...

Lassi





UPDATE: Just finished the melody for another song, with following kind of lyrics (here only the chorus and the fist verse):





My graveyard

If you ever come to my graveyard:

my nod for the broken dreams,

you may be surprised, for nothing is as it seems.

If you ever come to my garden:

the field where the fallen lay,

He tells you to rise, He tells you to seize the day.





Every stone has a name,

though there’s many known only by angels.

From our darkness they came,

for their parent’s they were but some strangers.





Though by billions they stand,

they’re out-shadowed by fewer yet harder.

For the strength of man’s hand,

may be covered in something much darker.