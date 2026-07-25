Keep my car running

My life was upended during Covid. My career was ruined. And I faced hospital tyranny to save my dad’s life during emergency brain surgery. I work hard to pay bills but my car is now basically my source of income and I just can’t make enough to get ahead or pay for needed repairs. Right now I need a transmisssion fluid change, radiator flush, new sway bars and new shocks. I was also rear ended and the shop that fixed the rear end didn’t really fix it and I’m driving with a crushed in frame. If people are here that want to help regular people keep their lives together I would greatly appreciate the help and hope to some day pay it forward when the universe sends me abundance!! I would like to keep it drivable but anything above the goal would be to actually fix the rear end. Thank you in advance for your consideration!