keep life going

After my husband had gone to be with Jesus three years ago things became very difficult in my life. I lost my appartment, and later my job. Due to the special professional area I am in it is not easy to make my living and living costs are high. I had been in translation and teaching of foreign languages but due to AI this market is dead. I am doing little jobs now but they don't provide what I need on a monthly basis. I am thinking of gaining qualifications in the medical field which would give me a better basis. This would require 5000€ as a whole.

Nevertheless, the firm belief in Yahweh Yahshua carries me through, and I am strengthened daily by His Spirit.

Praise be to Yahweh, who has granted me this open door.