Keep kids out the streets

Hi my name is Aleesia. A little back story I moved to Michigan 8 months ago from Arkansas. I lost my place of living and someone offered help here so I took a leap of faith. Since being here I have run across a few kids who wanted to run track but couldn’t because of may reasons including but not limited to no rides, foster care, getting in too much trouble, parents are not around etc etc. Needless to say I love helping anyone in need so I decided to create an AAU track and field team. One where thy pay me nothing at all not a dime . I bought everyone a gym membership for lifting and we practice outside at one of our local high schools. I bought a van so that I could pick up any and everyone who did not have transportation. I also take them to fun little places like Dave and Busters or the beach since it’s hot enough now . Some kids need a little extra help and love. It takes a village. My kids all have come together and found a building they want to become our new practice spot. I’m asking for the money to be able to rent it out and buy a bigger vehicle since my team grows more everyday. Anything helps. I just don’t have the funds working my regular job. I work Monday -Friday and right after work in my scrubs I go get everyone and we go to practice and then I drop everyone off. Please help me keep my track team going for them! If you’re in Shelby township or close feel free to let your kid join my team.