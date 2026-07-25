Keep Kenya Konnected To Truth

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.





My name is Richard from Kenya. I am a servant of God and actively involved in ministry, sharing the Gospel and serving my local community. Through God's grace, I have a passion for reaching people with the message of salvation, encouraging believers, and helping those in need.





In our ministry, we care for vulnerable children, including orphans and children from poor families. We also minister to our congregation despite many challenges. At the moment, our church worships under a tree shade due to limited resources, but we trust God for provision and growth.





Spiritually, I have learned that ministry is built on faith, perseverance, and love. God has taught me to depend on Him in every season and to continue serving faithfully even during difficult times.





Access to wi-fi bundles would greatly help me spiritually because they allow me to watch sermons, attend online Bible studies, listen to teachings from other ministers, and communicate with fellow believers around the world. Through internet access, I can learn more about the Word of God, grow in ministry leadership, and share the Gospel more effectively.





I thank God for every opportunity to connect with fellow servants of Christ and pray that His work may continue to expand for His glory.





May God richly bless you.





In Christ,

Richard

Kenya