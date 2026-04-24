. Keep JDog Conway Rolling

Help Keep JDog Conway’s Work Truck on the Road﻿﻿\.﻿

Hi, we’re Travis and Chauntel Long. A little over a year ago we bought JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Conway, Arkansas — a veteran-owned junk removal franchise. Travis served eight years in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Iraq. We started this business to serve our community the same way: show up, work hard, and treat people with respect.

The problem is simple: our work truck is dying, and we can’t afford to fix it or replace it.

We run the business out of a 2008 F-250. In this line of work, the truck is the business. If it doesn’t start, we don’t haul, we don’t get paid, and we can’t keep serving Conway, Mayflower, and the surrounding towns. Lately it’s been one repair after another. We’re past “annoying” and into “we’re losing jobs because we don’t have a reliable truck.”

At the same time, our household income took a hard hit. Chauntel was laid off just before Christmas last year. It took a long time to find another job, and the new position pays about $40,000 less than she made before. Between franchise costs, living expenses, and a truck that keeps breaking, we don’t have a repair fund sitting around.

What this campaign is for

Every dollar will go toward either:

repairing the 2008 F-250 so it’s safe and reliable again, or putting a down payment / purchase money toward a used work truck that can actually handle junk removal every day.

We’ll use whichever option gets us back on jobs fastest and costs the least long-term. We are not asking anyone to fund our lifestyle. We are asking for help keeping the tool that pays our bills and serves our neighbors.

If you’ve used JDog Conway, seen us around town, or just want a veteran-owned small business to make it past year two — thank you. Even a small gift or a share helps. Prayers are welcome too.

Thank you for standing with us.

Travis & Chauntel Long

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling — Conway, AR