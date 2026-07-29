Keep home for my children

Hello 👋 my name is Missy it is super hard to ask for help as I pride my self on being independent! I have been a struggling single mother of 4 children and have managed by the grace of GOD to keep up on my bills enough to keep lights on and roof over their heads! Unfortunately one of my children was involved in a bad car accident, he is alive so thank God for that miracle, however I lost my job because I had to provide medical care for him for the past month and a half! My lights, gas and water have been turned off and I am about to lose my car and house! I have NEVER asked for any type of money as I believe I am capable of working for it and my pride won’t allow me to feel ok for asking someone for their hard earned money! I am desperate and don’t need anymore stress added to my plate than I already have! My bills have always been behind but paid so now I’m in a hole and currently looking for a miracle, Ino GOD IS GOOD and WILL provide but I NEED a village at this current time! Please 🙏 if able please help me keep my home and car for my family, GOD BLESS ALL, anything helps!