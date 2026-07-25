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Keep Her Kids in the Only Home They've Ever Known

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$5,800 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Patrick

Keep Her Kids in the Only Home They've Ever Known

Hi, my name is Kevin, and I'm asking for help for someone who would never ask for herself: my sister, Kris.

Kris is a single mom raising two amazing kids - Connor (16) and Livvy (13). If you knew her, you'd know she's the one who shows up for everyone else. She's the mom who never misses a school event, who works doubles, volunteers to help the less fortunate, and still makes pancakes on Saturday mornings.


Over the past 2-3 years, life hit her from every direction at once. An abysmal real estate market, followed by unexpected medical bills, followed by a car breakdown she couldn't afford to fix - each setback made the next one worse. She fought through it the way she fights through everything: quietly, without complaining, cutting every corner she could. She sold what she could sell. She picked up extra work. She never told anyone how bad it had gotten.

It's now $38,000 in debt. And the letter came: her home is about to go into foreclosure.

This isn't just a house. It's the one stable thing she and the kids have left. If she loses it, they lose their school, their neighborhood, their sense of safety - all at once.

Where the money would go

  1. $38,000 - pays off the debt and stops the foreclosure
  2. $10,000 - a cushion for the next few months so she can get back on her feet without immediately falling behind again

Every dollar goes directly to Kris and the kids. I'll post updates so you can see exactly what your generosity does.

How you can help

  1. Give what you can. $10 matters. $25 matters. There is no amount too small.
  2. Share this page. If you can't give, sharing is just as powerful. One share might reach the person who can.
  3. Pray for them / keep them in your thoughts. This family needs hope as much as help.

Kris didn't ask me to do this. She'd probably be embarrassed that I did. But two kids are about to lose their home, and I believe there are enough good people out there to stop it.

Thank you for reading this far. Thank you for caring about a family you've never met.

  1. Kevin


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