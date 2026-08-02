Keep Family Home Livable- Multiple Slerosis

My name is Angel , and I am living with Multiple Sclerosis. I am reaching out because I am fighting to keep our family’s 1930s home from becoming unlivable or lost. I lost my in April 2026 and things jusy got worst. This house has been in our family for decades. It is the place my parents raised us and the place I still call home. Like many homes from the 1930s, it now needs critical repairs just to stay safe and functional—nothing fancy, just livable. The most urgent needs are:

• Sewer waste line from the house to the street

• Foundation repair

• Basic bathroom renovation

• Basic kitchen renovation

• Estate attorney costs to protect the home and handle necessary legal matters

These issues have reached the point where delaying them risks serious damage, health hazards, and the possible loss of the house. With Multiple Sclerosis, my ability to work and manage large unexpected expenses is limited. I simply cannot cover these costs on my own. Every dollar raised will go directly toward professional repairs and the legal help needed to secure the home. I will keep the community updated as work progresses and will share receipts and progress photos/ videos. If you are able to give, it would mean more than I can express. If you are not able to give, a share or a prayer still helps more than you know. Thank you for reading our story and for any support you can offer. Together we can keep this family home standing and livable for years to come.