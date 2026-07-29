Keep Constantins Dream Alive amid a Severe Crisis

Hi, I'm Constantin. I am a highly skilled self taught fine artist. I am trying to start my business livestreaming on social media. I am also a well trained singer and dancer. I am multilingual and can sing well in many languages. I am a lover of knowledge. I also consider myself a mathematician, having focused on it in college.





I was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the US to escape DV from my father. My life has been filled with pain, trauma, abuse, and hardships. I was born with bilateral cleft palate. Having over 40 surgeries, I have spent much of my life in hospitals, sometimes several months at a time. I did not have a safe home during childhood. Bullied at school, and beaten and degraded at home, I lived in continual fear and unsafety. I didn't have loving support anywhere. After the surgeries, I have finally come to look like a normal average person.





In 2018, I had an accidental fall and developed a debilitating treatment-resistant Fibromyalgia. The pain often keeps me in bed all day. It's hard for me to take care of myself, let alone maintain the household. As an artist, I have only a small window of time when I feel sufficiently "pain-free" to work on my art, so my completed pieces come far and few in between. What would normally take me a couple weeks to do ends up taking me months to complete. So each piece of art I do complete is very precious. This also applies to my mathematics. I don't feel well or safe enough to begin to work on my mathematical theories.





The reason I started this fundraising campaign is because my partner and I are facing eviction, which is extremely terrifying for me. Over the past year, I have built up my livestream studio and collected the supplies and equipment I needed for the business due to the generosity of a neighbor friend. It would shred my heart to pieces to lose everything I have worked on for the past year because of this eviction--having to dismantle my life and my livestream art studio. Losing my art supplies is a very terrifying prospect because I would lose the means to support myself. I have pursued disability, and was denied, but I am appealing and reapplying. My chronic pain and situation has taken a toll mental health, causing depression and anxiety.





I am not a person who can ask for help easily. I was brought up to be self sufficient. I am facing the largest crisis in my life and must humble myself to ask for financial support. In the past, I was able to donate to charities and help friends. Now it is my turn to ask for help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and getting to know my life story. Whatever you feel in your heart to give would help lift me up out of this crisis.



