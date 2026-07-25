Keep Chris' Family Safe and Secure at a Home

~My name is Chris, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult times in my life.

Over the past three years, ongoing health issues have forced me to stop working, making it impossible to keep up with my mortgage payments. Despite doing everything I could, I fell too far behind, and we ultimately lost our home.

During these past three years, I have been diagnosed with restrictive lung disease, vestibular migraines, and, most recently, a vestibular schwannoma (also known as an acoustic neuroma). The tumor is currently being monitored to determine whether surgery or radiation treatment will be necessary. Although I am making progress with my health, I continue to face medical appointments and growing expenses.

More than anything, my greatest concern is my children. I can endure a great deal myself, but seeing them without the security of a home is heartbreaking.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward securing a rental home by covering the security deposit and other move-in costs. Having a safe place to live would give my children the stability they desperately need and allow me to focus on my recovery instead of worrying every day about where we will sleep.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to getting our family back under a roof. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would help us tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. Your support—whether through a donation, a share, or a prayer—means more to us than words can express.





﻿﻿ Update

At this time, my family is sleeping in our car. We are grateful to have a place where we can shower, but we no longer have a roof over our heads.

I have managed to raise a few hundred dollars, but we are still far from what we need to secure a rental. Right now, we are desperately trying to raise enough money for a security deposit so my children can have a safe place to sleep. The summer heat is unbearable, even at night, and my children deserve a stable place to call home.

If you are able to help in any way, no matter the amount, it would mean more than I can express. If you are unable to donate, your prayers, kind words, and sharing this campaign are deeply appreciated.