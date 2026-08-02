Keep Charlie’s House

My good friend Charlie is a hard-working father who's struggling right now. He's fallen behind on rent and is facing the real possibility of homelessness. Between caring for his family and dealing with health issues at home, things have gotten overwhelming for him.





Charlie doesn't like to ask for help, that's just who he is, so I'm stepping in to ask on his behalf. He's one of the most loyal, honest, and dedicated fathers I know, and he deserves support during this difficult time.





I'm raising money to help him catch up on rent and stay housed while he works through these hardships. Your donation would mean so much to Charlie and his family right now. Thank you for standing with him.