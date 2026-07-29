Keep Brian Housed While He Battles Heart Failure

My brother Brian is facing the fight of his life, and I am asking for help on his behalf.





Twelve years ago, Brian underwent a major open-heart surgery that saved his life. He had two heart valves replaced and has spent the last decade doing everything he could to move forward and make the most of the second chance he was given.





Now, at only 38 years old, he is being forced to face another devastating battle.





Over the last several months, Brian has been in and out of the hospital as his health has continued to decline. The replacement valves that once saved his life are now failing. After extensive testing and consultations with specialists at Stanford, doctors have determined that he needs another extremely high-risk open-heart surgery.





This isn't his first heart surgery. It isn't even his second. His body has already endured years of cardiac procedures, surgeries, and the challenges that come with living with serious heart disease. Every time surgeons have to reopen a person's chest, the risks increase. They will have to operate through scar tissue from previous surgeries, remove failing valves, and rebuild parts of his heart. The risks include stroke, infection, heart failure, life-threatening bleeding, and death.





While Brian tries to stay strong, the reality is terrifying.





No one should have to spend their days wondering if they will survive surgery while also worrying about how they will pay rent, keep the lights on, or hold onto the home they worked so hard to build. Yet that is exactly where Brian finds himself.





Because of his repeated hospitalizations and worsening condition, he has been unable to work. Bills continue to pile up while his income has come to a standstill. As he prepares for surgery and a long recovery, he is at risk of losing everything—not because he has done anything wrong, but because a medical crisis has turned his entire life upside down.





Anyone who knows Brian knows he is not the type of person who asks for help. He has always tried to handle things on his own. That's why I am asking for him.





Right now, Brian needs the support of his community more than ever. Donations will help cover rent, utilities, food, transportation to medical appointments, and basic living expenses while he undergoes surgery and recovers. Every dollar raised will help ease the burden and allow him to focus on what matters most: staying alive and healing.





If you cannot donate, please consider sharing his story. Sometimes a share can reach the one person who is able to make a difference.





My brother is about to undergo one of the biggest battles of his life. I am asking from the bottom of my heart for any help, prayers, positive thoughts, or support you can give.





Thank you for standing beside him during this difficult journey.