New York Mission Trip

Hi, everyone!!

Once again, I have the incredible honor of being able to go on (and lead) a mission trip to New York in July!! If you know me, you know that I LOVE missions! I LOVE Jesus! And I LOVE sharing who Jesus is with people!

In New York, we will be partnering with a ministry called the New York School of Urban Ministry (NYSUM). I've had the opportunity to work with them a few years ago when I went to New York while in college, and I absolutely adored their heart for God and for people. I'm excited to be working with them again! While on the trip, we will be doing a number of ministry activities, such as working with local churches, doing kid's ministry, helping the homeless, working in soup kitchens, and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with people.

My heart for this trip is twofold: (1) this will be our church's first mission trip, so I'm looking forward to seeing the Holy Spirit move in our team and spread the fire for missions in our church; (2) I just really love Jesus and want to share Jesus with as many people as possible.

In order to go on this trip, first and foremost, I need your prayers. Missions is hard. Following Jesus is hard. So please pray for provision, protection, and blessings everywhere we step our foot as we go on this trip. As the Apostle Paul prays, "May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word."

Secondly, I want to humbly ask you for your financial support. As the Body of Christ, we need each other to fulfill the will of God. I need you. Will you pray and consider supporting me financially and sending me on this trip?

I am raising $1100 by June 30.

My goal is to raise $725 by June 13 and the remaining $475 by June 30.

I would so appreciate your love, prayers, and support as I go and share the Gospel in the city of New York! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart!!!