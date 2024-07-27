Kealani's Care Contributions

23 Year old Kealani Spearman Addis is a blessing to everyone she encounters with her beautiful smile and her love of God, family and friends. On Tuesday, May 28th, Kealani went to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain. A CT scan revealed a gallstone causing a blockage which led to pancreatitis. Kealani's blood work showed unsafe levels of infection and lactic acid. She had an extremely elevated heart rate making surgery too risky. The doctors have been working to stabilize Kealani through IV antibiotics and other therapeutic medications so that she is able to undergo the necessary surgeries. An MRI and testing revealed that one gallstone had cleared but she had developed pancreatic necrosis, had a large amount of fluid build up around her lungs and in her abdomen causing her to have difficulty breathing and putting her life in danger. The doctors removed fluid from around her lungs to help her with her breathing. New blood work shows that her levels have improved, however, a second MRI showed another gallstone. She has undergone surgery to clear the second gallstone. Two stents were placed to help clear any other gallstones that may cause her problems. A feeding tube was also placed in order to bypass her pancreas in the hopes that resting the pancreas will allow it to heal. The doctors expect that she will need to be on the feeding tube for at least 4 weeks. The doctors plan to draw fluid from Kealani's abdomen. This should help her rest more comfortably as they work on the next steps toward getting her well. God is the Great Physician! He is able! We are believing for Kealani's complete and total healing. The race she is running isn't a sprint. It's a marathon. Kealani and her husband Gage need your help. Medical expenses are expected to be maxed out with their insurance plan. Kealani isn't able to work at all while she is in the hospital and for the foreseeable future. Gage, her mother Salina, her father Thomas and many other family members are missing weeks of work in order to help care for Kealani during this difficult time. Your contribution to help this family is greatly appreciated! Every amount helps! Let's come together to show this family our love and support!