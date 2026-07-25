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KC has been abandoned but won’t be abandoned twice

Goal$2,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMischana Baker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mischana Baker

KC has been abandoned but won’t be abandoned twice

KC is an 11week old kitten who was abandoned in my care when he was 7 weeks old. I was helping someone who reached out to me for help with this kitten and agreed to cover all expenses with a donor she’s in contact with. She had previously been affiliated with a feline organization so I felt this was someone I can trust and I am a foster for two organizations and a rescue so I have space, experience and supplies. Casey had a very bad eye disease, and both eyes were damaged to the point of needing a nucleation of both of his eyes which I set up and found a rescue who covered all the expenses. I took him for his postop visit and the lady I was helping and who has the information of the donor to cover expenses completely ghosted me. I haven’t heard anything from her since her response 2 1/2 hours after the postop visit with no care nor concern of the position she put me in. I’ve been covering all expenses in addition to already having four cats and a small dog of my own. I wasn’t expecting to also have expenses for a kitten, especially with medical needs. He’s been to the vet four times since his eye surgery May 18th and will be back again for a post eye repair surgery which you will be neutered at the same time so he only has to go under once. I have unfortunately gotten behind on a couple of bills as well during this process. He is so loving and sweet and so AMAZING! The way he navigates around the house, if you didn’t already know you couldn’t tell he is blind. I will continue to keep him and care for him for as long as it takes to find his forever home, which I take very seriously and will do extensive background checks before putting him in the hands of anyone with him being so vulnerable. I just need some help with his continued care and to help me get back on my feet and caught up on my own finances. I also have an Amazon wish list http://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2SD3GD81ZO7T4? Thank you

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