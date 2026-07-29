Kc clarkes recovery mission

On a cold Feb 22 2012 night, 5 now convicted men,2 killers left mandaree nd took the remains of their latest victim kc Clarke after murdering him and headed outside Watford city N.D. in to the badlands to dispose of clarke’s remains. Since 2014 and their sentencing efforts have stalled on bringing Clark’s remains home to his family! One thing that has been very much needed in this case and that is ground penetrating radar equipment, and we’re happy today to say that we have a team willing to work with us to help us bring Clark’s remains home.

We are raising money for their travel, time and equipment usage! Today ur help could bring a son home to his loved ones and close a horrific chapter of the unknowing! bring a mother long deserved peace of having her son found and laid to rest correctly.

We hope and pray u will join in a chance to make this huge difference! When the world comes together for the missing and unsolved the impact can be huge! U can read more in to kc’s case online/facebook. Missing KC-Kristopher Clarke and also online @ a tale of oil corruption and death!



