Kazinga youth guides and nature protection-Uganda

I’m Bugimbi Ahmed Mukasa working hand in hand with Amanya Rodgers, founders of Kazinga Community Tourism Project in Queen Elizabeth National Park, UGANDA.





OUR STORY SINCE 1912:

For 112 years, Kazinga fishing village has depended on ONE dangerous opportunity: fishing. Our parents risk their lives daily. Hippos and crocodiles capsize canoes. Strong winds on the water kill fathers and mothers. Many children here are orphans because of this.





KAZINGA TODAY:

We are 1,000+ people living in the center of Queen Elizabeth National Park - surrounded by elephants, lions, and the famous Kazinga Channel. Tourists visit daily. Yet only 20% of our youth finish high school. Many studied tourism and hotel management but have NO JOBS.





THE TRAGIC CYCLE:

1. Parents die fishing to feed kids

2. Children drop out of school to survive

3. Youth with tourism certificates can’t find work.





OUR SOLUTION:

Break the cycle by creating NEW opportunities from tourism. We train local youth as certified wildlife guides. They earn income AND become nature protectors. Creating fish ponds because of the government policies which are very expensive than what fishermen actually earn. To start fishing activity in our community, government wants a boat of 24 meters long, 4 meters width (Ugshs2000000), nets (Ugshs3000000) and the engine (Ugshs7000000) equalling to Ugshs12000000.





YOUR $10 DOES THIS:

$10 = 1 day training for 1 youth guide

$50 = Digital camera for trainee to document wildlife

$100 = 1 week fuel for ranger patrols in elephant corridors

$250 = Sponsor 1 youth through full 3-month guide certification





100% TRANSPARENCY:

Every donor gets:

1. My photo “Elephants in Kazinga Channel” - instant download, commercial use OK

2. Weekly WhatsApp updates with receipts + photos

3. “Founder Supporter” name on our website





THE BIGGER VISION:

Your donation helps Kazinga become a model village where tourism pays for conservation, education, and orphan support. We’re already running training programs - but youth lack opportunities without equipment and certifications.





WHY GIVESENDGO: Funds go directly to help Kazinga youth in Uganda. No middlemen.





Since 1912 we’ve fished to survive. In 2026, help us build a future where our children don’t have to choose between education and danger.





Donate now. Share this. Kazinga’s elephants AND children are counting on us.





Rodgers Amanya and Bugimbi Ahmed Mukasa

Founders, Kazinga Community Tourism Project

WhatsApp: +256 744 132475

+256 755358436