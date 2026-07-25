Kaylee Kahofer DTS and Tour Fund

The EveryHeart School is a 6-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) that provides opportunity for students to grow in their relationship with Jesus, receive practical missions training, and be sent out to reach the lost in our world. From February to May I will be participating in the lecture phase of the DTS which is focused on gaining foundational knowledge of the character and nature of God and how to be a witness for Him throughout the earth. Following those months, I will be sent out on the EveryHeart Tour, which will fulfill the outreach portion of the training school! EveryHeart Tours are 10-week evangelism tours across America focused on proclaiming the Gospel through the streets, serving cities, and gathering people for worship!

I am so excited to be fully immersed in the Word of God, surrounded by His people, and grow further in my calling! I am looking forward to seeing my life changed, and through that, prayerfully, the lives of many others, too!