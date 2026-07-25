Kaylas dentures

​Hi everyone,





​My name is Kayla, and I’m reaching out to my community today for something that is incredibly hard for me to ask for. I am usually the type of person to work hard and pay my own way, but I have hit a wall and need to ask for a helping hand.

​My journey started back in 2022. While attending a treatment center for addiction, I finally had to face the reality of my dental health. My teeth were past the point of repair—the pain was unbearable, and they were making me physically sick constantly. In January 2023, I took a massive plunge for my health and had all of my teeth removed.

​Because of where I was at the time, the extraction and my temporary dentures were done in Maple Ridge, B.C. Unfortunately, living on Vancouver Island made follow-ups difficult, and those temporaries fit poorly from day one, causing severe sore spots and constant discomfort.





​Where things stand now:

Fast forward to 2026. My final, permanent dentures are made and currently sitting at the denturist's office. Sadly, due to a major miscommunication about how the payment structure would work, I was hit with an unexpected reality: I cannot take them home without paying the balance in full or financing it. I applied for the medical loan, but I was not approved.

​Walking out of that office without my teeth was heartbreaking. My biggest fear right now is time; the longer it takes me to raise these funds, the more my jaw structure can shift, meaning these brand-new dentures might no longer fit me.

​I am so incredibly close to finishing this chapter of my recovery and health journey. If you are able to donate, even a small amount, it would mean the world to me. If you aren't in a position to give, absolutely every single share helps get this in front of the right eyes.

​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, supporting my recovery, and helping me get my smile back. 🙏