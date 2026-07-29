Kayden’s Chiari I Malformation Recovery

Hi! My name is Kayden, and I turned two years old in April!





A couple of weeks ago, something really scary happened. I suddenly couldn’t use my legs, hips, or sit up, so Mommy and Daddy rushed me to the hospital. The doctors first thought I had something called Transient Synovitis and sent me home. But after a couple of days, I wasn’t getting any better. In fact, I was getting worse.





We went back to the hospital, and this time the doctors thought I might have Guillain-Barré Syndrome. As the days passed, my condition continued to get worse. I had to be transferred to the ICU at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.





I was having trouble breathing and had to be put on 12 liters of oxygen to help my little lungs. My family was scared, and the doctors worked around the clock trying to find answers.





After many tests and a MRI, the doctors discovered the real problem: I have a Chiari I Malformation. That meant part of my brain was pushing down through the opening at the base of my skull. My brain was literally falling out of my skull! The doctors told my Mommy and Daddy that I needed surgery right away—pronto means really fast!





Thanks to an amazing medical team, my surgery was successful, and I am now out of the hospital. While we are so thankful to be home, my journey is far from over.





I still have to travel back to Dallas every two weeks for checkups and therapy so my doctors can make sure I am healing properly and monitor my recovery. My Mommy and Daddy are doing everything they can to make sure I get the care I need, but these trips are difficult. We live far away from the hospital, which means long drives, hotel stays, meals on the road, and lots of gas. The travel expenses add up quickly, especially while my parents are focused on helping me heal.





We’re asking for support to help ease the financial burden of my ongoing medical care and travel expenses. Any donation, big or small, will help with gas, hotel stays, meals, and the many costs that come with frequent medical appointments. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my story and keeping me in your prayers means so much to us.





I may only be two years old, but I’ve already faced challenges that most people never have to experience. Through it all, I’ve been surrounded by love, prayers, and support from family, friends, and even people I’ve never met. Thank you for being part of my journey and helping my family through this difficult time.





With love,





Kayden ❤️



