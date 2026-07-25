Kayden Mission Trips to Uruguay and New Zealand

In October of 2026, I have the opportunity to support a mission team in Uruguay by helping care for mission team children at the team's annual conference.





Then in 2027, from mid-March to the beginning of August, I will be attending a Discipleship Training School with Youth With A Mission in Oxford, New Zealand. This trip will include eight to twelve weeks of outreach where I will be ministering in a location that will be revealed once the Discipleship Training School starts.





At a youth conference in July 2025, I felt God calling me to go out into the world to serve as a missionary. These two mission experiences will be my first steps on this pathway on my own. I would be honored if you partnered with me to be Jesus' hands and feet in Uruguay, New Zealand and another country yet to be determined.





All funds raised will go towards the costs of these trips.