Katskee Home Remediation

Dear Friends,





Five years ago, after the birth of our third baby, my health began to unravel.





It started with debilitating migraines that came with blurred vision and spiraling lights, leaving me unable to function for days and sometimes weeks at a time. Soon after came crushing brain fog, relentless fatigue, anxiety that seemed to come out of nowhere, depression, insomnia, gut issues, and a long list of symptoms that no one could explain.





Over the next several years, I visited 11 different doctors searching for answers. By God's grace, I eventually found a functional medicine doctor who identified mold toxicity as a major contributor to what I had been experiencing.





For those unfamiliar with mold toxicity, mold can grow in hidden places like behind drywall, under sinks, in HVAC systems, or after even a small leak. Some people are able to live in the same environment without symptoms, while others are much more sensitive to the toxins mold produces. For those affected, mold exposure can impact the nervous system, immune system, hormones, sleep, cognition, and overall health.





The good news is that I have made tremendous progress over the past few years. Through treatment, lifestyle changes, and God's faithfulness, my health has improved significantly. However, we've learned that healing the body is only part of the equation. If mold remains in the environment, it can continue to affect recovery and create ongoing health challenges.





Recently, we had our home professionally tested and consulted with some of the leading experts in mold remediation. The testing confirmed exactly where the mold is present in our home and what areas remediation is necessary.





The estimated cost to safely remediate our home is approximately $35,000. In addition, we need to replace our HVAC system and rebuild the areas that will need to be removed during the remediation process.





Over the past five years, our family has invested heavily in doctors, testing, treatments, supplements, and home inspections. We are incredibly grateful for the progress we've seen, but financially, we have reached the point where we simply cannot fund the next phase on our own.





Some have asked whether moving would make more sense. While we've certainly considered it, moving isn't financially feasible for our family right now. More importantly, both Jimmy and I have spent a great deal of time praying about this, and we believe God has made it clear that He is calling us to stay and restore what we have been given.





We know this situation is bigger than us, but we also know that nothing is too big for God.





So today, we're reaching out to the people we know and trust with three simple requests:





Please pray for our family. Pray for wisdom, provision, protection, and complete healing. If you feel led to support us financially, we would be deeply grateful. There is absolutely no obligation, but any gift, no matter the size, will help us move one step closer to making our home safe again. (Venmo information below.) If you know of any nonprofits, organizations, contractors, grants, or resources that may be able to help, we would love any referrals or connections.





One thing this journey has taught me is that God often uses our hardest seasons to help someone else through theirs. While I would never have chosen this road, I trust that He will use it for good.





I hope that one day my story can encourage another family searching for answers, feeling overwhelmed, or wondering if they'll ever make it through. I truly believe there is purpose in our pain, and that God wastes nothing.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, pray for our family, and walk alongside us during this season.





With love and gratitude,





Jenna, Jimmy, Jace, Jadyn, & Justice Katskee





Venmo Link: https://www.venmo.com/u/Jenna-Katskee



