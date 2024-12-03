Let's Help Katinna Beat This!

My name is Katinna Lewis. I am a mother of 6 (my youngest is 7 years old) and a wife of almost 26 years. I am also a Granny to 8 little ones. As you can imagine, there are a lot of people in my life that are counting on me every day.

I have recently been diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer and my family and I were very shocked and saddened by this as it came completely out of nowhere. They are saying it has entered the bloodstream but is not in the bones. This is the diagnosis I have received from a doctor... BUT I know I serve a God who has the power to heal my body. He is faithful.

I have prayerfully decided that I want to take the holistic and natural approach in dealing with this and receive alternative treatments that fight and kill cancer cells as well as support the body's immune system.

I will be having a consultation with a holistic doctor in early January. The initial consultation for this doctor is $1200. Alternative treatments are generally not covered by insurance and would need to be paid upfront. We also have found some amazing supplements that target cancer cells that I will be having to purchase on a monthly basis.

If you feel led to give financially towards my recovery, please know that any amount will help. We are so grateful for your prayerful consideration.

With Love,

Katinna