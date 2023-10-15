Katie On a Mission

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,200
Campaign funds will be received by Katherine Armstrong
Hi, I'm Katie Armstrong. I am 19 years old and have recently completed a Dicipleship Training School (DTS) with an organization called Youth With A Mission (YWAM).
It was a 6-month school that focused on teaching about who God is and building a personal relationship with him. The school also consisted of a 2-month outreach to the Phillipines where my class and I were able to serve in various ministries.
These ministries included kids ministries (VBS, Sunday schools, and more). We worked with a hospital ministry (praying for dialysis patients and feeding hospital patients and employees). We shared at church services, seminars, and even a revival meeting. And so much more. Every day was filled with the opportunity to bring God's kingdom to earth.
After much careful thought and prayer I have decided to return to Holoholo Ministries which is the ministry that runs the DTS I did. I will be serving as a volunteer staff member of this ministry for the next two years.
I am trusting God with my finances for the next couple of years as all volunteer staff will need to raise full-time support.
If you would like to become a monthly donor towards my missions, I am looking for 24 people to commit to donating 50$ a month to support.
Any monthly donation is welcome and I would also highly appreciate prayers as I embark on becoming a full-time missionary!
With love and mahalo,
Katie : )
So proud of you Katie!
I'm so proud of you!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.