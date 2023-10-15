Katie On a Mission

Hi, I'm Katie Armstrong. I am 19 years old and have recently completed a Dicipleship Training School (DTS) with an organization called Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

It was a 6-month school that focused on teaching about who God is and building a personal relationship with him. The school also consisted of a 2-month outreach to the Phillipines where my class and I were able to serve in various ministries.

These ministries included kids ministries (VBS, Sunday schools, and more). We worked with a hospital ministry (praying for dialysis patients and feeding hospital patients and employees). We shared at church services, seminars, and even a revival meeting. And so much more. Every day was filled with the opportunity to bring God's kingdom to earth.

After much careful thought and prayer I have decided to return to Holoholo Ministries which is the ministry that runs the DTS I did. I will be serving as a volunteer staff member of this ministry for the next two years.

I am trusting God with my finances for the next couple of years as all volunteer staff will need to raise full-time support.

If you would like to become a monthly donor towards my missions, I am looking for 24 people to commit to donating 50$ a month to support.

Any monthly donation is welcome and I would also highly appreciate prayers as I embark on becoming a full-time missionary!

With love and mahalo,

Katie : )