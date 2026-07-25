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I'm going to reach the unreached in Kenya!

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$6,100 USD

Fundraiser created byKatherine Carsten

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katherine Carsten

I'm going to reach the unreached in Kenya!

Hey friends 👋


I will be traveling to Kenya for 18 days in October with Angi Magoulis from Every tribe 365 and an amazing team. We are going into the bush in Kenya looking for the unreached so we can bring them the Gospel and the hope of Jesus Christ. We will not only be sharing the good news and the love of Jesus Christ with the precious Kenyan's, but we will also be bringing them Bibles in their language, as well as teaching them how to farm God's way, with minimal water.


I've been following Angi Magoulis on Instagram for awhile, and there she shares her encounters with the people she has brought the gospel to. I was hooked the first time I saw her videos and felt deep within me that I was to join up with her, but she wasn't bringing people with her until this year. I have felt called to Africa for many years now, so I am so excited to get to be a part of this!


⭐️ I need your help. I need to raise $8000 by September 1, 2026.

This will cover my flights, visa, travel insurance, camping gear, as well as costs associated with the mission including, clean water, food, lodging, transportation, translators, transportation between villages and general mission fees and outreach.

Please pray about helping me get there. Any help would be greatly appreciated and I know God will reward your generosity, for He says in Luke 6:38, "give, and it shall be given to you, pressed down, shaken together will it be running over into your lap, for with the measure you use, it is measured back to you"


Proverbs 11:24 MSG "The world of the generous gets larger and larger; the world of the stingy gets smaller and smaller."


Thank you for your prayers and for your consideration to support me in this,

Katie Carsten


I encourage you to check out Angi and all that she is doing for the kingdom on Instagram at @angimagoulis or copy and paste the link below

https://www.instagram.com/angimagoulis?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

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