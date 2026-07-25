Katie Crump Eight Blessings Fund

Why We’re Raising Support

Katherine “Katie” lived her life with love at the center of everything she did. Her greatest joy and proudest role was being a mother to her eight children. They were her world, and she poured her time, energy, and heart into raising them.

After a difficult health battle, Katie’s passing has left an unimaginable void in their lives. Beyond the emotional loss, her children are now facing the very real challenges that come with losing a parent who was a constant source of care, stability, and support.

This fund has been created to help ease that burden. Contributions will go toward the everyday needs that Katie tried to provide, including housing, food, clothing, education, childcare, and future opportunities for each of her children. It is a way to ensure that they are supported, protected, and given the chance to move forward with strength and stability.

Every donation, no matter the size, is an act of love that helps carry forward the care Katie gave so freely. Together, we can surround her children with the same compassion and support that she showed the world every day. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The family of Katie Lynn Crump





Obituary

Katherine Lynn “Katie” Crump, born on August 28, 1984, in Hinesville, GA, passed away after a courageous battle with Guillian-Barre Syndrome. Though her time was far too short, she will be remembered for her deep devotion to her children, life partner, family and the warmth she brought into the lives of all who knew her.





Katie was a proud and loving mother to her eight beautiful children: Shane, Tylor, Riley, Addison, Payton, Michael, Lily Jayne, and Jaxon. Her children were the center of her world and her greatest accomplishment. She poured her heart into raising them, always putting their needs before her own, and found her greatest joy in watching them grow.





From a young age, Katie had a deep passion for dance, especially modern, jazz, and tap, where she truly flourished. Dance was more than a hobby; it was the place where her vibrant spirit, creativity, and joy shined brightest, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who watched her perform.





Katie graduated from Hayfield High School in 2002 and later made her home in the Woodbridge area, where she began building the family that meant everything to her. Throughout her life, she worked in various restaurants across Northern Virginia, where her strong work ethic, kind spirit, and friendly nature made lasting impressions on coworkers and customers alike.





She is survived by her life partner, Dallas McGuin; her mother, Jayne Hardiman; her father, Leonard A. Crump, Jr. (Laura); her brother, Leonard A. Crump III (Corrine); her step-siblings, Mikayla, Tyler, and Julia; her grandfather, Leonard A. Crump, Sr.; her nieces, Ahlexis and Tatum; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her dearly.





Katie had a caring heart, a quiet strength that carried her through life’s challenges, and a deep love for those closest to her. She adored her children above all else as they were her life and her proudest joy.





Katie’s love for her family, especially her children, will be her legacy. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.







