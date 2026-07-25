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Support Kathy, a Lifelong Caregiver in Need

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byCaren Sprague

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kathy Ross

Support Kathy, a Lifelong Caregiver in Need

🌟 **Meet Kathy Ross, an Unstoppable Force of Resilience** 🙌

Kathy Ross is a remarkable woman who has faced more than her share of challenges. As a widow who has beaten breast cancer twice and survived the loss of all her immediate family, Kathy’s resilience is truly inspiring. Despite these hardships, she continues to move forward with grace and strength—a true testament to her indomitable spirit!

Recently, however, life threw another curveball at Kathy: major surgery followed by the need for follow-up treatments has brought new hurdles in her journey. But here’s where we step in! 🌈

🚗 Unfortunately, Kathy’s only means of transportation, a 27-year-old Toyota Corolla, met an unfortunate end—it was involved in a fender bender and is no longer driveable. The cost to repair the car is simply not practical given its age and condition. Living on social security, Kathy does not have the resources to purchase another vehicle, and as her closest friends who live hours away, we are deeply concerned about her ability to get to her medical appointments and maintain her independence.

So, here’s where you come in! 🤗 We're reaching out to our community for help because your support will go a long way for Kathy. Your kindness could mean the difference between isolation and continued mobility during this crucial time in her life. 🙏

💰 Our goal is ambitious but achievable: we need $7,000 to get Kathy back on track with reliable transportation—a necessity that she desperately needs! 🚘 Every dollar counts and will make a significant impact on helping Kathy maintain the quality of life and independence she so rightfully deserves.

Your support isn't just financial; it’s a lifeline for someone who has faced unimaginable loss but continues to stand tall, inspiring all those around her with her strength and courage! 🙏💪

So let’s rally together—help Kathy get back on the road to recovery. Every share counts as much as every dollar you donate because it means spreading hope further in our community. 🌱 Together, we can make a difference for someone who has given us so much with her courage and resilience!

To contribute or learn more about how you can help Kathy Ross, please visit [our campaign page](#). Every bit of support is deeply appreciated—thank you for being part of this incredible journey to empower an inspiring woman in need. 🙏✊🌟

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