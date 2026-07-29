THEY LOST EVERYTHING AND DESPERATELY NEED YOUR HELP.

So many years of enjoying their home and in one moment it went up in flames destroying almost everything they have worked so hard for. And now they need your help. This couple, dear friends of mine, are in dire need of not only a safe place to stay but help with the rebuild. They are currently living a county away from their property in a single room with their elderly dog. Kathy is a college teacher and dedicated wife. Dan has health issues and is unable to work. They have raised 7 children, one of which needs constant care due to autism. Kathy has given most of her spare time to Christian ministries like Women’s Aglow and The Gathering International. Together, Kathy and Dan have given so much to the community and are always willing to help others. It’s time to give back. Please help them rebuild their lives with a donation. Any amount will help.