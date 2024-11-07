Helping Kathryn Buy a Car

My name is Caroline Davis and I am asking donations for my best friend Kathryn Wherry. I met Kathryn three years ago at Catholic Youth Summer Camp (Damascus) and we instantly became the best of friends. She is a kind hearted, compassionate, joyful girl who follows Christ with all her heart. Her faith and love of Christ inspire me in my own life. In May of 2024, Kathryn made the decision to leave a mentally, physically, and sexually abusive relationship. A month later, she found out she was pregnant. Although she was only eighteen and single, Kathryn made the decision to keep the baby and choose life. Unfortunately, she receives little to no financial or emotional support from her family. The baby's father will not be apart of his life either physically or financially, and she is doing this alone. She continued to work extra hours at her job at a coffee shop before they unexpectedly let her go. After weeks of searching for a new job, she got a job working 12 hour shifts at a nursing home. Kathryn saved up money from working and bought a car. Very recently, she got into a car accident and the car is totaled. She could not afford collision car insurance and only had liability, so her car was not covered. This has left her without a car and has forced her to rely on other people or public transportation for rides to and from work, the doctor, and the grocery store. Kathryn is 31 weeks pregnant and her baby boy Carlo (who she is naming after Blessed Carlo Acutis) is due in January. She is in desperate need of money for a car, especially because she has to return to work a month after giving birth to work night shifts to support her son. Any gift would help this beautiful Catholic young girl who chose life in a culture of death and would make a huge impact on her son's life. God bless you for prayerfully considering a donation no matter how small.