GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Kate's Fight, Our Mission: United in Hope

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEssence Parodie

Fundraiser funds will be received by Essence Parodie

Kate's Fight, Our Mission: United in Hope

Hi Everyone.


My father recently broke the news that my stepmother, Kate, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The shock hit me like a wave, taking my breath away and leaving me reeling in disbelief. Kate, known for her warm heart and generous spirit, has always been there for us— a constant source of love and support through thick and thin. Now, she's facing one of life's toughest battles, undergoing chemotherapy with more months ahead. And as I see the toll it takes on her, my heart aches at the thought of how much this is affecting not just her but also our family. She was always so full of energy, the kind that made you want to be around her even when times were tough. But now, with cancer taking its toll, she's had to step back from work—a place where she poured love and effort into making a difference in people's lives. The loss of income is another burden we didn’t expect for her during this time. We need your help. If Kate can focus on healing without the constant worry about bills piling up, it could make all the difference right now. It's not just about money; it's about ensuring she has one less thing to stress over as she battles through chemotherapy and treatment. "When life gives you cancer, turn it into an opportunity for kindness," Kate always says with a smile that lights up the room. Today, we want her to have peace of mind while focusing on what really matters—getting better. Your support can help make this happen, easing some of the financial pressures she faces and giving her more time to heal without worry. Every dollar counts and every heart touched means one less thing for Kate to face alone during these trying times. Please join us in standing with our beloved stepmother as we fight alongside her against cancer—one donation at a time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you for considering how you can help ease this burden off someone who's always been there for all of us. Your kindness is what keeps hope alive in moments like these. God bless each one of you ❤️

#FightLikeKate #BreastCancerSucks

#CancerSucks. #IloveyouKate

#Strong

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve