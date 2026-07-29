Katelyn's Kidney Transplant

As Katelyn prepares for her kidney transplant in Phoenix and the recovery period that follows, there will be significant expenses related to travel, medical care, time away from work (for Luke), and other unforeseen costs. To help ease some of this financial burden, we have organized a GiveSendGo fundraiser on Katelyn's behalf.

Any contribution, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated and will go directly toward helping Katelyn and her family focus on healing and recovery rather than the financial stress that often accompanies major medical procedures.





If you're unable to donate, sharing the fundraiser and keeping Katelyn in your thoughts and prayers is also a tremendous gift.





Thank you for your generosity, kindness, and support during this important chapter of Katelyn's journey.







