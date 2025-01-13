Supporting Katelyn K9 for Warriors

Katelyn is preparing to attend a three-week program at K9s for Warriors in Florida, where she will receive essential training with a service dog to help manage the PTSD she returned home with after her last deployment. This training is crucial for her healing and well-being, but it comes with significant costs, including travel and time off work. Unfortunately, her squadron has informed her that they cannot provide financial assistance for this journey. We are reaching out to the community for help in covering the expenses so Katelyn can access this life-changing program. Any contribution, big or small, would make a meaningful difference and bring her one step closer to the support she needs. Your generosity will help Katelyn regain her independence and well-being, and allow her to continue serving in the best way she knows how. Thank you for your support!