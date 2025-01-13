Campaign Image

Supporting Katelyn K9 for Warriors

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Kelsey Davis

Supporting Katelyn K9 for Warriors

Katelyn is preparing to attend a three-week program at K9s for Warriors in Florida, where she will receive essential training with a service dog to help manage the PTSD she returned home with after her last deployment. This training is crucial for her healing and well-being, but it comes with significant costs, including travel and time off work. Unfortunately, her squadron has informed her that they cannot provide financial assistance for this journey. We are reaching out to the community for help in covering the expenses so Katelyn can access this life-changing program. Any contribution, big or small, would make a meaningful difference and bring her one step closer to the support she needs. Your generosity will help Katelyn regain her independence and well-being, and allow her to continue serving in the best way she knows how. Thank you for your support!
Recent Donations
Show:
Rhonda McLain
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Such a great program. Glad you have the opportunity.

Elise McIntyre
$ 50.00 USD
26 minutes ago

A small amount to give for the sacrifice and trauma you have endured. Prayers that this journey will help with your healing. With love from San Antonio.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

