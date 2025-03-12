Seeking Prayer and Financial Assistance for Kathy

As many of you have heard, our mother, Katalin Karpaty, suffered a stroke on February 16, 2025. She had suffered loss of mobility to her right arm and expressive aphasia (can not speak). With God’s help, she was approved to do inpatient rehab at the hospital for 1.5 weeks, but still having to pay a lot out of pocket, insurance will not pay for 100% of those fees. She was just released from rehab and is now staying with her oldest son and daughter in law, Ben and Eszter Karpaty in their home. She is able to use a little bit more of her right arm, but still has a lot of work and therapy to do before she will be able to speak again. Unfortunately, this will cost quite a lot of money. With her husband passing away just 2 years ago and with the stroke causing her to not be able to speak, she is unable to work for at least the next 6 months, if not longer. Of course we are praying for a miracle that it will not take that long! We are asking our friends and family, first and foremost for your prayers that our mother will be able to use 100% mobility of her right arm and be able to speak 100% before we even know it! We are also asking, if God leads you, for donations, to help her pay for her continued therapy until she is able to speak again, continued medical expenses and to help pay for some of her 2.5 weeks hospital stay. 100% of donations received will go directly to pay for her medical expenses. We appreciate all of you who have already kept her in your prayers and all of your help and support with everything so far. We pray God continues to bless you and your families! Thank you!

Sincerely,

Ben Karpaty, Anna Raby, Sam Karpaty and Kristy Karpaty