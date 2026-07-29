Katahdin Christian Academy Boiler

Katahdin Christian Academy is a private Christian school serving students in the greater Katahdin area. KCA started in September 2013 in the former Opal Myrick school building on Beech St East Millinocket Maine. The building was built in 1926 100 years ago. In January 2026 the boiler was determined to be be obsolete and beyond repair. The estimated cost of replacing this huge boiler is $175,000.00 by Mechanical Services our maintenance company for the past 13 years.

The old boiler has been extracted from the building as we await the new boiler. So far we have received $24,000 in donations and another credit $27,000.00 for the work we have done. We will continue to pray and work towards getting the new boiler up and running before the second week of September. Please consider giving to this great need. Most of the students come without the the ability fo pay tuition. So we enroll them asking God to help us provide them with a faith based Jesus Christ centered theme. May God bless you as you give to His mission.