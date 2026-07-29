Kasper, our ESA’s Primary Vet Bill

My family recently got a black, domestic-shorthaired kitten and we named him Kasper. He is the light of our life since my children’s father passed away and has given us all much comfort during this time. My apartment complex okayed us to have him, however, they are needing his shot record and I am unable to pay for any vaccinations or vet visits they are requiring at the moment due to money being tight. I heard there was a free clinic in Bentonville, but their earliest appointment is not until August. If some kind-hearted people with the means to give would be willing to help a little (any amount is appreciated—even $5!) we would be so grateful.