Karoly Burgyan's (aka Charles Burgyan's) Journey

Hello, I'm Karoly Matyas Burgyan (a.k.a. Charles Matthew Burgyan).





If you'd like to give my campaign as the Announcer for Revelation, thank you for donation (and, of course, please give responsibly -- the road ahead is long for you as well).





Here is a website to tell you more about myself:

https://karBurgyan.github.io









PS this is not a quid-pro-quo situation -- just as an ant must do as an ant does, I must do as I do.





Hope to see you in the first reaping :)