Karolinas fight against a rare brain stem cancer

Help Our 4-Year-Old Angel Karolina Fight Diffuse Midline Glioma





Last fall, our Karolina Gonzales was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, H3 K27-altered, a rare and aggressive brain tumor. She is only four years old. Since her diagnosis, Karolina has received radiation treatment under the care of her physicians in Oklahoma City.

While our family holds strong faith that God will heal her, the doctors in OKC have exhausted their options. Every major cancer center has been explored, including MD Anderson and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Unfortunately, St. Jude is unable to accept her because she has already completed radiation. Karolina is now traveling to California with her parents, Steve and Karen Gonzales, to participate in a promising clinical trial.

We are hopeful that insurance will cover the cost of the trial itself. However, travel, lodging, meals, and transportation expenses in California are not covered and will create a significant financial burden for the family as we are unsure how long they will have to be there.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our local friends, family, and businesses in Northwest Oklahoma, we have received wonderful support so far. But those funds are nearly exhausted.

We are reaching out beyond our community in hopes of spreading Karolina’s story further. Any donation, no matter the size, will directly help cover the costs of hotels, food, gas, air travel, and other expenses so her parents can focus entirely on caring for her during this critical time.

If you feel led to help our sweet 4-year-old fighter, the Gonzales family would be deeply grateful.Thank you for your prayers, love, and support.



