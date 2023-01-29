Help Karolina: A Vaccine Injured 23 Year Old

Karolina is a 23 year old athlete, patriot and Christian who just wanted to help others and serve her country when she joined the Army National Guard.

In order to serve, she took the COVID-19 vaccine, but tragically, her life has been permanently altered because of it. After two doses of the Moderna vaccine, Karolina has had two heart attacks and a mini stroke, and she suffers from multiple other ailments and complications because the vaccine. The future of her health is uncertain.

Now, TRICARE, the military medical system, is not paying her medical bills, and she stands to face more than $35,000 in medical debt on top of the tens of thousands in treatment and travel costs that will be required to get her the proper medical care to hopefully recover fully.

Please consider blessing this poor young girl with the gift of true and helpful medical care, so she no longer has to suffer every day from the consequences of fraudulent and terrifying medical, financial and military mistreatment and abuse.



