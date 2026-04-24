Karmelo Anthony Legal Fund

KARMELO ANTHONY OFFICIAL LEGAL APPEAL FUND.





Administered by Lead Attorney Russell Wilson

All contributions deposited directly into an attorney trust account for legal expenses related to Karmelo Anthony’s representation and appeal.





Today, we call upon people of conscience across America and around the world to continue standing for justice as Karmelo Anthony enters the next chapter of his legal fight.





Following Karmelo Anthony’s conviction and 35-year sentence, the legal process is not over. The pursuit of justice now continues through the appellate courts.





The Karmelo Anthony Official Legal Appeal Fund has been established exclusively to support the legal representation, appellate litigation, and case-related expenses necessary to pursue every lawful avenue available on Karmelo’s behalf.





The fund is administered by Karmelo Anthony’s lead attorney, Russell Wilson, and all contributions will be deposited directly into an attorney trust account. Funds will be used solely for legal representation and expenses associated with Karmelo’s case and the continuing appellate process. This is a legal defense and appeal fund and is not a family-support fund.





The appeals process can be lengthy, complex, and costly. Contributions will help counsel meet expenses that may arise throughout this process, including appellate representation, legal research, preparation and filing of motions and briefs, transcripts and records, investigators, expert consultation, litigation costs, court-related expenses, and other necessary legal services and case expenses.





As this appeal moves forward, Karmelo’s legal team must have the resources necessary to thoroughly examine the record, identify and preserve legal and constitutional issues, present arguments before the appropriate courts, and pursue every remedy available under the law.

This case has connected with people far beyond North Texas. From communities across America to supporters around the world, people have followed this case, asked difficult questions, demanded transparency, and expressed their belief that our justice system must protect the constitutional rights of every person who enters a courtroom.

To every person who has prayed, spoken out, attended hearings, shared information, advocated for justice, or contributed resources: thank you.





We remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary community of people across this country and around the world who have remained engaged throughout this journey. Your continued commitment demonstrates something fundamental about the struggle for justice: no person should be denied the ability to fully exercise their legal rights simply because the fight becomes long, difficult, or expensive.





The appellate process exists as an essential safeguard within our justice system. It provides an opportunity for higher courts to examine the proceedings below, consider claims of legal or constitutional error, and determine whether the law was properly applied. A verdict and sentence do not eliminate the right to seek appellate review.





This legal fund is about ensuring that Karmelo has the resources necessary to exercise that right fully.





Throughout American history, some of the most consequential fights for civil rights and equal justice did not end with the first decision of a courtroom. They continued because attorneys challenged injustice, communities remained engaged, and people refused to allow financial barriers to determine who could continue fighting for their rights.





Justice should never belong only to those who can afford the cost of pursuing it.





Every contribution to this fund helps provide Karmelo’s legal team with the resources necessary to continue the work ahead. As the case progresses through the appellate process, updates regarding significant legal developments and the continuing need for legal resources will be provided when appropriate.





The road ahead may be long, but the pursuit of justice continues.





The legal fight continues.

The appeal continues.

The pursuit of truth continues.

The pursuit of justice continues.





We ask people of conscience across America and around the world to continue standing with this effort by contributing to the Karmelo Anthony Official Legal Appeal Fund.





Donate today and help ensure that Karmelo Anthony’s attorneys have the legal resources necessary to pursue every available avenue of justice under the law.





All contributions to this fund are designated for Karmelo Anthony’s legal representation and case-related legal expenses and will be deposited into an attorney trust account administered by lead attorney Russell Wilson.







